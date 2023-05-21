Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Valhi from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Valhi from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

VHI opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $374.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.46. Valhi has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.91%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Valhi’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VHI. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 39.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 108.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 30.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 644.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 39.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

