Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Valley National Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Valley National Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $13.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.58 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 23.22%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

In related news, Director Marc J. Lenner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at $124,643.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avner Mendelson acquired 2,611 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,522.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,126 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,081,635.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,711 shares of company stock worth $126,452 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 34.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,375,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 354,336 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 24.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 99.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 223,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 111,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,108,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 64.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,238,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 483,939 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

