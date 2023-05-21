VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Bought by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 141.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,276 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments owned 0.13% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 173,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 391,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 92,207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLTR opened at $25.05 on Friday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $25.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.98.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

