VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Stake Lifted by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 157,813.2% in the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 42,075,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 42,049,331 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,932,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,813,000 after purchasing an additional 933,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,465,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,557 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,545,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,543,000 after purchasing an additional 718,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,430,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,031,000 after purchasing an additional 545,705 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $38.30 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.