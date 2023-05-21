Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $83,094,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,902,000 after buying an additional 204,684 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 132.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 338,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,360,000 after buying an additional 192,931 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6,336.7% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,848,000 after buying an additional 184,080 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $260.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.83. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $267.61.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

