Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,004,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.15% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $149,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,781,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,538,000 after buying an additional 4,362,168 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 168,666.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,688,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,559 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,229,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,031,000 after purchasing an additional 105,268 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,483,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,484,000 after buying an additional 590,521 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,576,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,669,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,713. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.69. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.05.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

