Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,074,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.43% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $431,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. United Bank increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock remained flat at $137.64 on Friday. 1,676,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,704. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.41. The firm has a market cap of $100.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

