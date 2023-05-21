Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.60.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ VECO opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $23.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after acquiring an additional 988,143 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 728.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,115,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,721,000 after acquiring an additional 980,562 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 348.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,028,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after acquiring an additional 798,994 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after acquiring an additional 718,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,992,000.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

