Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $204.39.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $165.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $232.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.48.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.18 million. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,277. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

