Venus USDC (vUSDC) Price Hits $0.0221

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $105.57 million and approximately $10.30 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02212821 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,829,822.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

