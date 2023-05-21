Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.7% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,273,960,000 after buying an additional 3,857,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,233,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,121,282,000 after buying an additional 3,133,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,028,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,266,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,380,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,512,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.05. 16,829,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,925,764. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average of $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Bank of America dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

