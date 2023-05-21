Vertcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23,574.79 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0760 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $5.08 million and $23,574.79 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,847.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.47 or 0.00344439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00013538 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.34 or 0.00559983 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00067927 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.18 or 0.00429002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,797,460 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.