Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Receives GBX 465 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 465 ($5.82).

VSVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 585 ($7.33) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Friday, March 24th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.64) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Vesuvius Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Vesuvius stock opened at GBX 420.60 ($5.27) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.87. Vesuvius has a 52-week low of GBX 282.37 ($3.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 448.60 ($5.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 402.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 400.13.

Vesuvius Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Vesuvius

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 15.75 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.50. Vesuvius’s payout ratio is 3,283.58%.

In other news, insider Mark Collis acquired 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.01) per share, with a total value of £45,800 ($57,371.92). 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

