ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VRAY. BTIG Research downgraded ViewRay from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. B. Riley downgraded ViewRay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ViewRay from $5.50 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ViewRay from $6.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ViewRay from $1.75 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.18.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay Price Performance

ViewRay stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67. The company has a market cap of $113.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.91. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $4.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at ViewRay

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 120.48% and a negative net margin of 104.30%. Research analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other ViewRay news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $173,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 654,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,539.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 3,537.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 443,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 431,390 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 742,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,840,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 28,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian MRI-guided Radiation Therapy System. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.