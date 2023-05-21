Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VRTS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised Virtus Investment Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of VRTS opened at $183.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.41. The company has a quick ratio of 22.77, a current ratio of 22.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.61. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $141.80 and a 52-week high of $248.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.95%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 11.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,685 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 7.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 37.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

