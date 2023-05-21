Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires 1,542 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in National Grid by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after acquiring an additional 30,176 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 103.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 23,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,625,000 after acquiring an additional 31,695 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
National Grid Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $69.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average is $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $77.94.
About National Grid
National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.
