Vise Technologies Inc. Boosts Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 1,244.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHTR. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cfra upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.35.

Charter Communications stock opened at $340.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $515.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

