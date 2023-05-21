Vise Technologies Inc. Buys 225 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Humana by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Humana by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 30,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,221,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,779 shares of company stock valued at $12,117,856 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $513.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $511.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $418.70 and a 12-month high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Truist Financial upped their target price on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.37.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

