Vise Technologies Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Vise Technologies Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 406.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,796,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,734,653,000 after buying an additional 21,501,478 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,357,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,973,000 after buying an additional 3,493,369 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,007,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,016,000 after buying an additional 3,417,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,123,850,000 after buying an additional 2,238,912 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,819,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,552,000 after buying an additional 1,633,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE TD opened at $60.92 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $77.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.721 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.