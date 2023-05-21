Vise Technologies Inc. Decreases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Vise Technologies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $126.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $107.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $132.06.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 54.45%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.