Vise Technologies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EIX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Edison International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 100,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,411,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Edison International by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 33,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $68.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.45. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $74.92.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 134.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EIX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Stories

