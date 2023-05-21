Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 1,460 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,613 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $102.84 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $103.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

