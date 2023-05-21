Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 760 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,037 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,462,000 after buying an additional 81,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $68.59. The firm has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.15). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.774 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

