Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Vossloh’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Vossloh Price Performance
OTCMKTS VOSSY opened at $3.55 on Friday. Vossloh has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55.
Vossloh Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vossloh (VOSSY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.