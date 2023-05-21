VRES (VRS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,723.83

VRES (VRS) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 21st. One VRES token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VRES has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. VRES has a total market capitalization of $62.82 million and approximately $1,723.83 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020667 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00025448 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001039 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,908.59 or 0.99998342 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.02757256 USD and is down -27.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,934.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

