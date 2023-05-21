W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $704.88.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GWW opened at $681.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $670.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $628.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 35.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,220 shares of company stock valued at $37,505,841 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.