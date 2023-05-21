Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 20th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $41.93 million and $667,835.10 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00053983 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00039097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00019270 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,550,931 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

