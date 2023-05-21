Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Warner Music Group has a payout ratio of 56.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Warner Music Group to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $25.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $38.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 192.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Music Group

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $964,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 349,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $964,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 349,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 379,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,138,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.