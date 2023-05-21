Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,156,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,150,000 after acquiring an additional 256,226 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $70.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

