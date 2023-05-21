Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,861 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

SPYG opened at $57.26 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average of $53.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

