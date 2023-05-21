Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Has $632,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 0.5% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 64.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $363.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $449.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.14.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

