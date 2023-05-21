Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 288,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,649 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 10.6% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $49.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average of $46.98. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

