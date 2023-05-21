Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 294,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Briggs Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $68.93 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.68. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

