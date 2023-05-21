Wealthsource Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 58.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $85.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.24.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

