Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $614,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

Corteva Trading Up 1.4 %

CTVA opened at $56.97 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Articles

