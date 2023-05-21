Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $999,000 Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,396.00 to $1,399.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

TPL stock opened at $1,346.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,575.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,996.77. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,325.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2,739.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.87.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by ($2.20). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.28% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 51.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.