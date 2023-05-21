Wealthsource Partners LLC Invests $606,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth approximately $860,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,752,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,350,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS:PDEC opened at $31.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.