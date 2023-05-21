Wealthsource Partners LLC Invests $606,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Posted by on May 21st, 2023

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDECGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth approximately $860,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,752,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,350,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS:PDEC opened at $31.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December (BATS:PDEC)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.