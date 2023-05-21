Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $41.04 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.09.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

