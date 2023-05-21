Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,677 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBER. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

UBER opened at $39.18 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a PE ratio of -22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

