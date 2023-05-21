Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 2,229 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,395.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 152.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXH opened at $18.47 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

