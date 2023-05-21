Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 366 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,166,000. M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 141,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

