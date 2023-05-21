Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,349,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,161,000 after purchasing an additional 182,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.43. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $69.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.