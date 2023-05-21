Weik Capital Management Acquires New Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Weik Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,592,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,869,566,000 after acquiring an additional 279,742 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.0% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,356,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,303,120,000 after acquiring an additional 247,381 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,191,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,176,000 after acquiring an additional 316,982 shares during the last quarter. LTS One Management LP boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% during the third quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,962,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $450,744,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,667,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,669,000 after buying an additional 458,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.68. 1,995,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.02 and a 52-week high of $135.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.39.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IFF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

