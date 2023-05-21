Weik Capital Management Buys New Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Weik Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1,017.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 468.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.40.

Shares of NYSE HP traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.50. 1,531,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

