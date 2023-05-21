Weik Capital Management Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Weik Capital Management lessened its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies accounts for about 1.1% of Weik Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.67.

Shares of TDY stock traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $416.26. 204,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,072. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $448.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $422.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.60.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Read More

