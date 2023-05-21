Weik Capital Management Sells 100 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Weik Capital Management lowered its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Pool by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Trading Down 2.3 %

Pool stock traded down $8.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $345.05. The company had a trading volume of 316,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $340.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $423.97.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Pool’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.20.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.