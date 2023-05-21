Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WERN. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Werner Enterprises from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.28.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $44.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $50.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $832.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 14.99%.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

