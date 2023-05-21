WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WSBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $23.35 on Thursday. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.90.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $151.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.27 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

Insider Transactions at WesBanco

In other news, COO Jeffrey H. Jackson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,787.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other WesBanco news, Director Robert J. Fitzsimmons bought 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $358,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,574.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey H. Jackson acquired 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,787.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $504,875 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WesBanco

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.