Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE HIX opened at $4.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $5.96.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
