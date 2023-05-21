Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MNP)

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MNP stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

